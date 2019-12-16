MoDOT keeping a close eye on area roads overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO - MoDOT crews were out in full force on Monday night as the snow came down across the metro area for most of the afternoon and evening. There were several large accidents during the evening rush, some of which closed down area interstates. During the evening drive, I-55 in Jefferson County was closed in the Festus area for some time, and then again near highway 61. For more than an hour, I-44 in Eureka was closed in the eastbound direction to an accident and fuel leak.

MoDOT said its crews expect refreezing and will continue to treat the roads over the night, with crews working 12-hour shifts until no further treatment is needed on the roads.