MoDOT encourages drivers to stay home Monday if possible

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT plans to have all its available trucks dropping ice melting materials in the St. Louis area overnight. Sunday night area interstates were in pretty good shape although officials continued to caution drivers to go slow and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and any vehicles ahead of them.

“The best thing to do is to take it slow and easy, “said Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C Cpl. Juston Wheetley. “If you’re late getting there, you’re late getting there at least you’re alive.”

MoDOT officials are asking drivers to stay home Monday if that’s an option for them. They will continue to treat area interstates overnight but fear freezing drizzle could wash away treatments in some places.

“It doesn’t take much to dilute that salt that’s out there,” said MoDOT’s Bob Becker. “We’ll be on that all night.”