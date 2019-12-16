Legislation to add St. Louis County police officers to MetroLink stalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Legislation to add St. Louis County Police Officers to provide security on MetroLink has stalled in the County Council. The County Executive Sam Page came up with the plan to put 18 County Officers on MetroLink in St Louis. That would cost about $1.8 million.

The county would pay upfront with the city looking for funds to repay that later.

But Councilman Tim Fitch, who’s the former St. Louis County Police Chief is blocking this deal.

He says county taxpayers should not have to provide free police services for the city.

He talked to the city and was told there were just not the resources to pay for this.

Some city aldermen also said they have more pressing priorities than paying for county police officers to ride the MetroLink trains.

One alderman told Elliott Davis, if the county wants to do it, they can pay for it.

Fitch says his other concern is that Kim Gardner would handle the case if there were an incident involving a county officer.

He wants her to recuse herself and turn the cases over to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

He says Gardner is too any anti-law enforcement.

A Gardner defender says that's not true and they resent the suggestion that Gardner should limit her jurisdiction.