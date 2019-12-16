IDOT crews working 12-hour shifts to treat and clear roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Crews at the Illinois Transportation Department’s Madison County headquarters began working early Sunday morning and have been working 12-hour shifts. It's no different over at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The roads and interstates have wet and patches of snow but the roads in Illinois are passable. IDOT is doing a good job with clearing the roads by authorities say drivers should use caution when driving in these conditions.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says crews have been working hard to keep the highways clear for the first major snowfall of the season with 160 crews working 12-hour shifts.

We are told IDOT workers are using all chemicals putting down a brine solution that consists of water, sodium chloride, and calcium chloride on roads and bridges also using salt.

Meanwhile in Madison County, crews were also working 12-hour shifts and will continue to work until roads are clear. Some of the roads were covered in snow and Madison County manages 192 miles of roads and highways and crews have been salting and plowing since Sunday.

Authorities say drivers who must travel during the snow should check road conditions and road closures before heading out.

“Crews have been out cleaning streets following Sunday’s mess, putting out salt in preparation for what is happening now and still on the road at this point plowing snow,” said Mark Gvillo, MoDOT engineer. “My drivers are keeping up with it well. At this point the best advice is school is closed, so stay home, let the people plowing snow have the roads and clear the snow and from a safety perspective it makes sense at this time to stay off the roads.”

Madison County crews are also clearing county government parking lots and sidewalks.