Crews at St. Louis Airport working round-the-clock to keep airfields clear

Posted 2:59 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, December 16, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Winter weather is causing delays for those traveling by air.

A St. Louis Lambert-International Airport spokesperson says their snow crew has been working around the clock since this system moved in on Sunday morning.

They're making sure the planes are able to take off and land safely by clearing the runways. The airlines must also deice their planes.

Many outbound travelers say they're keeping a close eye on the status of their flights and those who've just landed say they've had to be patient waiting to be picked up.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.