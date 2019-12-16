A snowboarder was killed in Utah after he accidentally triggered an avalanche

A snowboarder was killed after unintentionally triggering an avalanche near a Utah ski resort on Sunday morning.

The snowboarder, identified by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office as 45-year-old Raymond M. Tauszik of Salt Lake City, was “caught, carried and killed” by the avalanche when he was skiing down a slope, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

Tauszik was snowboarding alone when he accidentally triggered the 3-feet-deep and 100-feet-wide avalanche, according to UAC.

He was leaving Canyons Village of Park City through the backcountry exit gate at the top of the 9,990-feet lift to Dutch Draw, the accident report read.

The avalanche center described Dutch Draw as “steep, rocky, avalanche-prone terrain” which has been the site of other avalanche fatalities, including one in February 2012.

On the day of the accident, UAC issued a forecast for the Salt Lake Area Mountains rating the avalanche danger as “considerable” and advised those in the area to avoid the terrain.

UAC Executive Director Chad Brackelsberg told CNN that anyone participating in these events should be well prepared during skiing and snowboarding season.

Skiers and snowboarders are urged to check their local avalanche forecast conditions before going out.

“While this incident was in the backcountry, once you exit the gates of a resort, you are in the backcountry even if it is very close or near the resort,” Brackelsberg said.

“Anybody who is recreating in the backcountry is recommended to have their avalanche rescue gear, a beacon, shovel, and probe, and that they know how to use it.”

UAC staff and Park City and Canyons resort avalanche professionals are currently investigating the incident, according to Brackelsberg.

By Alaa Elassar, CNN