Pulse – How some Normandy High School students are graduating with an associate degree

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley is honoring Normandy Schools Collaborative with the 2020 Dr. Rance Thomas Excellence in Community Partnership Award for its commitment to student success in and out of the classroom. Find out how some Normandy students are graduating with a high school diploma and an associate degree on the same day.
Guests:
- Shantana Stewart Marketing and Communications Coordinator St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley
- Dr. Elizabeth Gassel Perkins, President and Chief Academic Officer St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley
- Dr. Charles J. Pearson, Superintendent Of Schools Normandy Schools Collaborative