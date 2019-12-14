Boy battling autoimmune disease seeks Christmas and birthday cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - Many kids make a wish list and ask for toys and other games they want for Christmas. However, 11-year-old Alex Sims from Florissant, is battling a rare disease called IPEX Syndrome and is requesting Christmas and birthday cards.

His family is asking the community to send the cards to help lift his spirit.

Immunodysregulation polyendocrinopathy enteropathy X-linked (or IPEX) syndrome is a rare autoimmune disease that helps regulate the body’s T cells.

Alex was put on the list to receive a lifesaving bone marrow transplant three years ago and is still waiting for a match, “Eventually it will do so much damage he won’t be able to survive unless he gets a match,” said Brandon Sims, Alex' Dad.

Alex will be turning 12 the day after Christmas, so his father posted a plea on social media to send Christmas cards or birthday cards.

“I decided to ask my friends and family on Facebook to send cards and letters. The post got shared and extended out and has blossom into this wonderful card writing campaign,” said Sims.

The cards and well wishes just keep coming in and Alex keeps on reading them one by one. There has been an overwhelming response. So far Alex has received more than 600 cards from 39 states and from as far away as England and Australia.

Alex says the cards shows people care and he hopes people will consider being a donor -- the gift of life.

“It makes me feel happy, it put a smile on my face,” said Alex.

If you would to join the bone marrow registry, you can do so at: https://bethematch.org/

To send Alex a Christmas or birthday card:

1260 Fox Run Drive

Florissant, MO 63033

There is also a fundraising campaign to help cover the cost of Alex’s medical expenses: https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforTeamAlexS