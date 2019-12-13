Sewing school provides immigrants and refugees skills, hope

ST. LOUIS - A local organization is helping women immigrants and refugees - one stitch at a time. It’s providing them free classes on sewing, and in many cases, employment after education. As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the work is giving the women a new skill – and a new purpose.

