ST. LOUIS - A local organization is helping women immigrants and refugees - one stitch at a time. It’s providing them free classes on sewing, and in many cases, employment after education. As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the work is giving the women a new skill – and a new purpose.
Sewing school provides immigrants and refugees skills, hope
-
US sets a refugee cap of 18,000 for next year — a new historic low
-
Harris releases plan to give VA benefits to veterans with less-than-honorable discharges and reverse military transgender ban
-
Judge grants temporary restraining order against policy set to deny visas for immigrants who couldn’t afford health insurance
-
Dee Poku on why words matter
-
The NBA has been around for more than 70 years. It’s only now getting its 6th female referee
-
-
A New Mexico restaurant sells tacos and burritos with names like ‘The Wall’ and ‘Lock Her Up’. It’s run by an immigrant
-
Church nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph as refugees separated in cages
-
Trump administration separated an additional 1,500 migrant families at the US-Mexico border
-
As Illinois prepares for recreational marijuana use, one city bans cannabis sales
-
Blues new practice facility opens in Maryland Heights
-
-
Supreme Court clears the way for new asylum restrictions to take effect
-
St. Louis to host WISER conference November 1
-
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy