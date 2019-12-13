× Police: Shoplifters in custody after crash near I-44 and Elm

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – At least two people were taken into custody following a crash near Interstate 44 and Elm.

According to Webster Groves police, the two individuals were suspected of shoplifting at a Marshall’s in Maplewood.

A witness said the suspects rammed several vehicles trying to get out of the parking lot.

Police said the suspects sped down Big Bend and then on to Elm. The car then flipped as they were trying to get onto the interstate.

