I-270 reopens after being closed for fatal shooting investigation

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — What witnesses first thought was a terrible crash scene on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood late Friday morning turned out to be a homicide scene.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. At that time of day along the interstate, the last thing nearby drivers and residents expected was that the crash scene would also be a shooting scene, in spite of what witnesses heard.

“That’s why we didn’t think anything of it. We kept on hearing the sirens. There was red and blue flashing lights, just kept coming and coming. I was like, ‘We’ve got to help them,'" said witness Cindy Conrad.

Police found the body of 20-year-old Marvin Davis of Florissant inside a black Nissan that had crashed into a guard rail just east of Lindbergh.

Police shut down the interstate between Lindbergh and I-170 for the investigation. Bullet casings could be seen all over the highway between Lindbergh Boulevard and Hanley Road.

“The highway was pretty backed up,” said witness Kayla Ferendo. “They actually made people turn around on the highway and I saw a body on the floor.”

The interstate was reopened around 3:20 p.m.

Two other vehicles may have been involved in the crash: a passing truck and the suspect’s vehicle.

The Major Case Squad was assigned to investigate the shooting. They're looking for a black SUV with tinted windows involved in this shooting.

“(The gunfire) went on for quite a while,” said Det. Tony Steward with the Major Case Squad. “There were at least two weapons involved.”

There were bullet casings from two different guns but it was unclear whether the victim returned fire or there were two shooters in the suspect vehicle, Det. Stewart said.

There were no other injuries reported as of early Friday evening.

Anyone with information can reach the Major Case Squad through the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 (ext. 1).