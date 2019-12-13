BBB issues warning after metro woman falls victim to puppy scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - A local animal lover wants to warn others about a puppy scam that left her fighting for her $900 back. The Better Business Bureau said thousands of people have been affected by the scam, which sees them pay for a dog online and then never receive the animal.

Angie Kite said she purchased a pug online from a website called Home Trained Pug Pups. She said after she purchased the all-white pug she went to Pinterest to look at other photos of all-white pugs and she found the exact same photo of the one she purchased, making her believe the breeder simply ripped the photo off the internet.

Kite said she had already sent a PayPal payment to the company and quickly asked for a refund, but the man she had been in contact with blew her off.

She said the company told her they were based out of Virginia and she said at first the adoption process seemed normal. She said they asked her a lot of questions about how many other dogs she has and what her home was like.

Kite said eventually she was able to receive a refund from her bank.

Over the last three years, the BBB said it has received nearly 16,000 complaints about this kind of scam. The staff said only 10 percent of victims report these scams so it's likely many others have been impacted.