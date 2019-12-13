Artifacts from St. Louis World’s Fair going up for auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A little bit of St. Louis history can be found at 555 Washington Avenue in downtown this weekend.

The 1904 World’s Fair Sale at Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers will feature trinkets and treasures from the great fair in Forest Park, also known as the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.

The sale, featuring many items from the estate of Patricia Villmer, has items for any St. Louis history buff, like a brick from the Kensington Avenue home of Sally Benson, author of the book that inspired the film “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Or an authorized stock hand-signed by David Francis, the president of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition. Want something more recent? How about a Harry Weber sculpture of Lewis and Clark? You can find the full-sized version on the St. Louis riverfront.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14. It’s free and open to the public.