Wood River nurse charged with killing mother-in-law in hospice

WOOD RIVER, Ill. –A registered nurse has been charged with murder for the intentional overdose of her mother-in-law.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office says 86-year-old Wilma Melchert of Gillespie was released from a hospital on June 12 and was murdered hours later. And it was not a mercy killing.

Melchert had been placed on hospice by a doctor who expected her to live for quite some time. She was going to stay with her son and daughter-in-law at their Wood River home.

The Wood River Police Department responded to investigate Melchert's death. The deputy coroner noticed discrepancies with medication belonging to Wilma with a statement from a witness.

Investigators later determined that recently purchased prescription narcotics were missing. An autopsy and toxicology screening revealed that Wilma Melchert died from an overdose of morphine.

Wilma's daughter-in-law, 47-year-old Amy Melchert, was charged with two counts of murder, which means police believe they have alternative theories to prove the killing.

"We investigated this thoroughly and we are absolutely satisfied that the evidence that we have; all evidence, in fact, indicates this was no act of mercy committed here," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. "This was, in fact, the theft of the last days of a person's life who wanted to be with her family."

Amy Melchert’s bail has been set at $500,000. She could face from 20 to 120 years in jail if convicted.

Meanwhile, the state's attorney is not releasing information on a possible motive.