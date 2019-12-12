Women who have been best friends for nearly 80 years move into same care home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, England (WJW) - They've been best friends for nearly 80 years and that's never going to change.

Olive Woodward and Kathleen Saville love each other so much they now live in the same care home in England.

The two women, who are both 89, have reportedly been friends since they were 11-years-old.

Saville has lived at a care home named Berry Hill Park for a year. Woodward joined her last month, and they even have rooms on the same floor of the facility, TODAY reports.

The women, who are both widows, plan to be BFFs forever. "If Olive goes first, she'll come back to fetch me. We're going to be friends in heaven," Saville reportedly said.

Woodward said she missed her friend when she moved into the care home, so she decided to move in too. " If I’m unhappy or in trouble, I only have to go to Kathleen and we’ll always end up laughing," she reportedly said.

The Mirror reports the two women have always been this close; they raised children and grandchildren living just streets away from each other.