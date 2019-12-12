Weather Kid of the Week – Ian Roewe

Posted 5:11 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, December 12, 2019
BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Ian Roewe is an seventh-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School in Belleville, Illinois. According to his mother, Ian is infatuated with all things weather, checks the forecast several times daily and has a huge interest in climate change. He loves the weather so much he has written papers on it! Ian Roewe is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

