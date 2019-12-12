Robbery suspect shot by St. Louis police after pulling gun on officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police Chief John Hayden confirms a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer opened fire on a suspect after responding to an attempted robbery Thursday morning.

According to Chief Hayden, Officers responded to a robbery call around 2:22 a.m., at the White Castle at Manchester and Chouteau in South St. Louis.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene and was spotted running towards an alley at Manchester and Tower Grove.

The 27-year-old male suspect stopped after being confronted by police and then pulled a gun on the officer.

Police responded by firing shots at the suspect and hitting him in the knee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No officers were injured and the scene has been cleared.

No other details have been released at this time and police say the shooting is under investigation.

Press Conference: