Preparing for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Posted 2:50 pm, December 12, 2019, by

Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice are preparing for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Find out when and where the program will take place and why you should get involved.

Guests:

  • Shantana Stewart Marketing and Communications Coordinator St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley
  • Dr Elizabeth Gassel Perkins, President and Chief Academic Officer St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley
  • Dr. Charles J. Pearson, Superintendent of Schools Normandy Schools Collaborative
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.