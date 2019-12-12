Preparing for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice are preparing for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Find out when and where the program will take place and why you should get involved.
Guests:
- Shantana Stewart Marketing and Communications Coordinator St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley
- Dr Elizabeth Gassel Perkins, President and Chief Academic Officer St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley
- Dr. Charles J. Pearson, Superintendent of Schools Normandy Schools Collaborative