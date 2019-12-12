Police: Man shot to death in Tower Grove East

Posted 9:45 pm, December 12, 2019

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have begun investigating a fatal shooting in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Police responded to calls for a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Grand Boulevard and Sidney Street.

A man had been shot and was unconscious at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has not been identified and police have not mentioned a possible motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

