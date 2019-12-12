Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Carondelet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police responded to an intersection near an Interstate 55 off-ramp in south city after learning of an officer-involved shooting Thursday night which left a suspect dead.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters late Thursday night that a Mobile Reserve Unit officer stopped a 28 year-old pedestrian and the man broke free, which started a foot pursuit.

Hayden said the suspect displayed a weapon, a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine, and refused several requests to drop it. Hayden said the officer fired at least one shot and that the subject was later pronounced dead. It is unclear if the suspect fired any shots.

The chief said the officer had been in the in the area due to a recent concentration of criminal activity in the area.

The suspect's weapon and narcotics were recovered at the scene. The officer who fired at the suspect is 35-years-old and has 11 years of service on the police force.

No officers were reported injured.

The shooting comes approximately 48 hours after a 14-year-old was shot at the gas station near that location, although Chief Hayden said there's no reason currently to connect the two events.

