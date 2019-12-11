Two-gun battles erupt during shoe sale in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - Three people are facing charges after what started as a shoe sale turns into a robbery and two-gun battles in a St. Charles neighborhood.

Much of the gunfire was caught on camera.

It all went down last Saturday around 2:30 p.m. along St. Charles Avenue, two-gun battles involving the same people just moments apart.

Now three suspects are under arrested and charged, 18-year-old Corey Stringer, 19-year-old Jasper Jones and 21-year-old Isaiah Brooks.

Investigators say Stringer and Jones were going to sell Brooks a pair of designer shoes that Stringer had advertised on social media.

They met up in the area of Sunset Drive and St. Charles Avenue.

We`re told Stringer and Jones were in a black Ford Focus and Brooks was in a white Pontiac.

Court documents say when Stringer got into Brooks` car to sell the shoes, Brooks pulled a gun on Stringer and tried to take the shoes.

The two struggled.

Then we`re told Jones got out of the Focus with an AR-15 assault-style rifle.

He went to the Pontiac and realized the doors were locked.

Brooks then took off with Stringer still in his car.

At that point Jones and Brooks exchanged gunfire.

Jones then chased Brooks, both in their cars, for a short time before the second gunfight went down.

Miraculously no one was hurt.

But residents were shaken.

“It was very scary. The kids started crying. And my daughter was screaming get in the house, get in the house,” said Mary Arnold, resident.

Another resident and the block captain, Pat Guy, added, “I`m annoyed that it happens in a residential area. You know, this is St. Charles. Things like this shouldn`t happen.”

Police say at least one home and four vehicles were hit by bullets.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar told Fox 2/News 11, “What we have here is a sloppy gunfight. People who shouldn`t have guns in the first place and certainly shouldn`t be discharging those guns in the city limits in a neighborhood in broad daylight.”

Stringer was able to get out of Brooks` car during the chaos.

All three suspects are facing charges of assault first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brooks is also facing a robbery charge.

The suspects were jailed on cash-only bonds of $75,000 each.

Police say they have confessions from all three suspects.