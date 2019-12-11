More security coming to MetroLink to make public transportation safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a new effort to make public transit safer. Bi-State development approved a multi-million dollar deal for more security on MetroLink.

Metro's President and CEO Taulby Roach tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that riders will be seeing more officers. This news comes after a board meeting where millions of dollars had been approved for security.

There will be a $4.87 million contract that provides 44 police officers, 13 marked police cars and one unmarked police to patrol MetroLink in St. Louis County through June. Additionally, there is a $1.67 million contract with St. Clair County, which provides about 15 uniformed deputy sheriffs for that same time as well.

Metro is going out with the old and in with the new as it pertains to security as well. The Bi-State board approved and award a 5-year, $28.5 million contract with a new security firm, G4S Security Solutions, to take over in February from Securitas.