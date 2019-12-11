Missouri State Rep. wants MoDOT to reevaluate how they prepare roads for winter storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A Missouri State Representative out of St. Charles County is speaking out, saying MoDOT needs to reevaluate how they prepare for winter storms. Representative Nick Schroer (R) said he wants MoDOT to look at what other states are doing for their roads and to take a look at how we can improve in Missouri.

He said a winter weather event in November left the roads in terrible condition and it's unacceptable. Schroer told FOX 2/News 11 if road conditions are left like that again he plans to call the head of MoDOT into government insight to figure out what needs to be done for improvements. He said if taxpayer money is being used in an inefficient way in other programs, they switch it up - and he said this is the time to look into how MoDOT is using current taxpayer dollars to determine if something needs to be switched around.

FOX 2/News 11 reached out to MoDOT and they issued the following statement, in part:

"Safety is our number 1 priority. MoDOT has hundreds of dedicated employees in St. Louis working hard to keep roads safe and passable. State employees were out all-day Monday, November 11th, working the winter event including plowing and spreading salt. It is difficult to use salt in an effective way when storms start as rain/sleet and strike during times of heavy traffic volumes. The November 11th event had warm enough ground temperatures to melt all the snow that fell, washing off the salt that was applied early in the day. Although the weather forecasts said it would end midday, an additional wave of snow came around 2 p.m. after the first snow had melted and washed off the salt. When the winds brought a significant drop in temperature, all routes across St. Louis started freezing at the same time which coincided with the start of evening rush hour.

MoDOT’s trucks were treating roads all day. Winter events like Monday can present extreme challenges, especially when you have winter precipitation during rush hour. Specific to Representative Schroer’s area in St. Charles County, there were a couple significant crashes on I-70 and Rte 364 that MoDOT trucks were caught in. When MoDOT trucks are stuck in traffic, it limits our ability to continue treating roads and getting to all the state-owned roads."