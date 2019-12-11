× Mike Shannon misses out on Ford C. Frick Award

ST. LOUIS – The radio voice of the St. Louis Cardinals was among the finalists for a significant National Baseball Hall of Fame honor.

Mike Shannon is being considered for the Ford C. Frick Award, given to a broadcaster for the contributions to the game. Shannon just completed his 48th season in the broadcast booth.

Former Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson was announced as the winner Wednesday morning at the baseball winter meetings in San Diego.