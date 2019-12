Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This year, the Missouri Botanical Garden has St. Louis Red poinsettia on display in Gardenland Express.

This is a historically important poinsettia that was one of the most popular varieties at the turn of the century, but it has since become more difficult to find.

Missouri Botanical Garden horticulturalists have spent two years growing this 5-6 feet tall poinsettia specifically for this Victorian-inspired show.

For more information: www.mobot.org