Spirit of St. Louis – Day of Giving at Dierberg’s

ST. LOUIS - Join FOX 2 and KPLR 11 personalities Tuesday, December 10th at West Oak Dierbergs for our All Day Giving event!

In the Spirit of the Holidays, we invite you to enter to win a car, truck, or SUV - courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group. In the Spirit of Giving, we encourage you to donate to our three featured charities: CASA of St. Louis, the Humane Society, and Pathways to Progress.

Chuck Wallis, VP and General Manager of Bommarito Automotive Group was live at Dierbergs with a $50,000 donation to support all three charities.