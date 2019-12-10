Major Case Squad activated after body found near Edwardsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - A man's body was discovered Tuesday morning near the intersection of Poag Road and Illinois 111.

According to Captain David Vucich, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the body was found just after 7 a.m. by a construction crew. Foul play is suspected in the man's death.

"He was found unresponsive and at that point, there were no signs of life and we suspect foul play is involved at this point," Vucich said. "Any lead that comes in, we'll investigate it. Any new information we get, we'll send different teams out to investigate any viable leads that may be existing out there."

The man was later identified as 43-year-old Scott David Brown, whose last known address was in the 4500 block of N. 19th Street in St. Louis.

Vucich said Brown was known to frequent the Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Caseyville areas and would ride local bus lines.

The Edwardsville Police Department has called 27 St. Louis-area investigators to work on this case. The Major Case Squad of St. Louis says that they are currently investigating multiple leads.

Do you have any information to share with investigators? Please call the Major Case Squad at 618-307-1611.