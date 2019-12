× 15-year-old shot in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called the 400 block of Bates Street in South St. Louis for a shooting. The call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the victim is a 15-year-old African-American male who was shot in the neck.

The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.