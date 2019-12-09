Wentzville man accused of threatening kids with BB gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A 19-year-old Wentzville man is accused of creating quite a scare for neighborhood kids and initiating a major police response.

“Oh, big!” said resident Cherry Booth. “They had part of the street blocked. I’d say it was maybe about 10 cops.”

According to court documents, Wentzville police said they were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon when several neighborhood kids alerted an officer that there was a man threatening them with a gun.

That man, identified as Robbie Muska, admitted to using what was a BB/pellet gun to threaten kids and scare them away from his home, a gun the kids believed to be a fully functioning firearm.

The weapon in question and other narcotics were located during a consented search of his home.

Muska has been charged with drug offenses, impaired driving, and stealing in the past. He has yet to face drug charges in this case.

“Yeah, it worries me,” Booth said. “Here’s a kid, they’re out here playing. They want to go over to Sarah’s house and knock on her door and then somebody’s going to wave a gun. It could have gone off. It would have been a real gun. It could’ve taken somebody’s life or injured them even with a pellet gun. My brother lost his eye with a pellet gun.”

Muska was jailed on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon with a $20,000 cash-only bond.