Hazelwood Central’s basketball program winning on and off the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Hazelwood Central varsity head basketball coach Brandon Gilmore is using his role to help his players win more than just games.

After serving as the assistant coach under Josh Martin for 10 years, Gilmore stepped into the head coach position in 2017. He is going into the 2019-2020 high school season with an overall record of 45-15.

Gilmore has built the Hawk’s culture on the foundation of family, toughness, and development. His ultimate goal is to get all of his players to college and help them grow into well-rounded, respectful young men.

It’s safe to say he’s doing a good job so far considering that Gilmore is sending 95% of his players to college on athletic scholarships. Gilmore understands the endless opportunities that being a student-athlete can bring, which is why he challenges his players to be “everyday guys” on the court and in the classroom.

Every player for the Hawks has a 2.5 GPA or higher. Three players have a perfect 4.0.

“I’m on the phone with about twenty college coaches a day just trying to find a place for my guys to go,” Gilmore said. “If they want it, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure they have the opportunity to play college basketball and get their education paid for.”

Gilmore graduated from Cardinal Ritter in 1999 and then to Duquesne University on an athletic scholarship. Gilmore didn’t know exactly what he wanted to do after graduating college. He just always knew he had a passion for helping kids.

“[Coach Gilmore] pushes us to go hard every day," said guard David Roberts, a senior. "He genuinely wants what is best for us and works hard to get us to where we want to go. He’s been a great coach and a better role model.”

It looks like Coach Gilmore is exactly where he is supposed to be and doing exactly what he was meant to do by making a difference through coaching.