Fallen first responders families ride the ‘Polar Express’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Several families supported by The BackStoppers were treated to a ride on the Polar Express Monday night (Dec. 9). St. Louis Union Station provided tickets for the families to put a little happy in their holidays.

This year, seven names were added to the list of first responders killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. The BackStoppers provides financial assistance and support to spouses and dependent children of the fallen.

The Backstoppers supports about 80 families with 70 children.