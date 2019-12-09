Chrissy Teigen reveals what it’s really like to be famous

Posted 10:46 am, December 9, 2019, by

Chrissy Teigen will pull the John Legend card when making a restaurant reservation. She also pays extra to be driven directly to the plane when she flies.

Ah, the life of a celebrity.

The outspoken model and mom took to Twitter, possibly in a fit of insomnia, to answer questions about what it’s really like to be famous.

“It’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity,” she wrote to her followers.

And ask they did.

Teigen revealed a few relatable things. Like, the house she shares with Legend is not paid off, the two pay a mortgage.

There’s no shame in her reservation game. She will pull the fame card and drop her own namen– then Legend’s if necessary — to get a table at a hot restaurant.

She doesn’t run through the airport like the rest of us, trying to catch a flight.

There’s some guilt that comes with being famous. For Teigen, it’s all the money she makes.

If she wasn’t famous, she’d love to be a teacher.

Who her friends are, how she reacts to other celebrities, fighting with Legend, she gives us a refreshing peek into the life of a celebrity, no matter how privileged it may be.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.