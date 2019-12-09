× Chrissy Teigen reveals what it’s really like to be famous

Chrissy Teigen will pull the John Legend card when making a restaurant reservation. She also pays extra to be driven directly to the plane when she flies.

Ah, the life of a celebrity.

The outspoken model and mom took to Twitter, possibly in a fit of insomnia, to answer questions about what it’s really like to be famous.

“It’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity,” she wrote to her followers.

And ask they did.

Teigen revealed a few relatable things. Like, the house she shares with Legend is not paid off, the two pay a mortgage.

There’s no shame in her reservation game. She will pull the fame card and drop her own namen– then Legend’s if necessary — to get a table at a hot restaurant.

She doesn’t run through the airport like the rest of us, trying to catch a flight.

There’s some guilt that comes with being famous. For Teigen, it’s all the money she makes.

If she wasn’t famous, she’d love to be a teacher.

Who her friends are, how she reacts to other celebrities, fighting with Legend, she gives us a refreshing peek into the life of a celebrity, no matter how privileged it may be.