2 St. Louis police officers fired over social media post

Posted 9:09 pm, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07PM, December 9, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis city police officers are off the force. Both were fired for social media posts uncovered over the summer by a group called ‘The Plain View Project’, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The group determined posts made by more than 20 active officers were considered racist and violent.

Tonight, the attorney for both Sergeant Ronald Hasty and Detective Thomas Mabrey tells Fox 2 that they are appealing the decision.

Since the Plain View Project report first came out, St. Louis city police have undergone sensitivity training.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.