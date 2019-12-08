Two alarm fire brings more than 60 firefighters to burning warehouse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An overnight warehouse fire near downtown had crews working well until the morning to put it out. The St. Louis Fire Department was called out to Second and Lombard around 3:15 Sunday morning.  It was deemed a second alarm fire so the St. Louis fire Department had more than 60 firefighters on scene along with five aerial sprayers. It took nearly 4 hours to put out the flames and the hot spots, but they kept a close eye long after for any flair ups. The chief fire inspector is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

