Suspect in custody for burglary of Habitat for Humanity ReStore

ST. LOUIS - Employees at Habitat for Humanity said after sharing surveillance video with police and the public, a suspect was arrested after breaking into the building.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization helping to put families in affordable housing they can be proud to call home.

Surveillance cameras caught clear video of the person who walked in the store Friday night causing damages all for very little cash. Employees said it helped a lot that they were able to use it.

Fox 2/News 11 checked in with police and are waiting to learn more about the identity of the suspect and if any charges have been filed.

The break-in happened Friday at around 7:30 p.m.

“I think it’s pretty sad,” said Corey Schaottgun, a frequent customer at the Restore on South Grand.

“To have an incident like this and have to spend money on fixing damages really just takes away from the mission of Habitat,” said Kimberly McKinney, CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Saint Louis.

The damage will cost thousands of dollars to repair.

“Hearing a little of the background from the gentleman at work here, it sounds like it’s a crime of desperation,” said Schaottgun.

Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity representatives said they still have work to do, and this unfortunate incident won’t get in the way of their service to the community.

“Broken windows, doors, and cash registers… we will put that behind us and dust ourselves off,” said McKinney.