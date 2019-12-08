× Police on the lookout for missing Hazelwood woman

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who was last seen last Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. Police say 24-year-old Shannon Rennee Robinson was reported missing by her family Sunday just before noon.

Ms. Robinson is an African-American female, is 5’7”, weighs 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants, and black boots.

If you have seen Shannon Rennee Robinson, please call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.