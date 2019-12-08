× Mizzou student struck and killed, son of St. Louis police commander

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is offering condolences as the son of one of their commanders was tragically killed in Columbia Friday night.

21-year-old Logan Warnecke was hit by a car and killed as he ran across College Avenue near the Mizzou campus.

The 21-year-old driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Logan is the son of Major Mary Warnecke, Deputy Commander of the Bureau of Investigative Services for the police department.

He was a senior at Mizzou and graduated from Vianney high in 2016.

Chief Hayden told the department, “It is with deep sadness that I must inform you of the passing of Logan Michael Warnecke, son Major Mary Warnecke. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Please keep Major Warnecke and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”