County wants larger role in process looking at privatizing airport

CLAYTON, MO - The head of the St. Louis County Council says taxpayers are getting a raw deal in the process the City of St. Louis is using to determine if St. Louis Lambert International Airport should be privatized.

The county passed a resolution criticizing a lack of transparency in the process and complaining that the county is being left out.

The head of the Council introduced the resolution saying the County should have a larger role because the entire region is impacted by what happens to the airport.

Right now, city officials and an army of consultants are hashing out what to do, most of it behind closed doors.

But Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed says the County should pick up more of the expenses of running Lambert if it wants a bigger say. He says the County already has seats on the Airport Commission.

Trakas says having seats on the Airport Commission isn't enough because the Commission is limited in the power it has.

The current Commissioners are complaining that they're being shut out of the privatization process.