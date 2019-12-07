White crosses mark victims of homicide at St. Louis County church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANLEY HILLS, MO - A moving sight on the lawn of the Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Hanley Hills in North St. Louis County.

More than a 200 white crosses, one for every homicide victim in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County this year.

Through the sound of prayer and worship, the church memorialized the lives of each victim killed by violence. Those in attendance including Pastor E.G. Shields Sr. continue to voice and recognize what they believe is the pain and heartache that is indescribable.

This is a December tradition started by the Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis. The church says it's a reminder to the community about how many times this year people have turned to violence to settle their differences. The pastor says some people have given up on trying to make things better, but the stakes are too high for him to do that. He hopes the rest of the St. Louis community will agree.

Each cross bears the name of a homicide victim. The crosses will remain in place until January 1, 2020.