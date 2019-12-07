Wash. U. students robbed near Delmar Loop

Posted 10:25 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22PM, December 7, 2019

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – The University City Police Department is stepping up patrols near the Delmar Loop after Washington University reported 2 students were robbed early Saturday morning.

Both robberies occurred in the 700 block of Westgate.

Around 12:30 a.m. an alert sent to students.  The school says the robberies involved female students and two armed suspects. In one robbery, the student was pushed to the ground and the suspect pointed a gun at her demanding her property.

No one was hurt in both robberies.

