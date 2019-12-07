× East St. Louis officers shoot suspect following foot chase

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis. The shooting happened Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Baker Street in East. St. Louis.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that East. St. Louis police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver sped off. The driver struck a railroad crossing gate and came to a stop on Baker Street.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. As the suspect was running away, he dropped a weapon and picked the weapon back up. The officers in pursuit ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, to which the suspect refused and the officers fired striking the suspect.

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.