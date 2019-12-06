Delmar Loop Trolley to shut down Dec. 29, future of service uncertain, for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Loop Trolley is expected to shut down by the end of the year putting a halt to the more than $50 million dollar project.

According to our partners at The Post-Dispatch, County Exec Sam Page said at one point he didn`t want to see the project fail but didn`t want to waste money.

Loop Trolley backers went to St. Louis City and County for near $1 million dollars to keep it operating for the end of this year and into next year, but both entities slammed the door on the idea.

That appearing to be the same sentiments for Bi-State’s president and CEO, Taulby Roach, as he and his staff are reviewing how the trolley could work in the public transit system.

Roach worries this $50 million project failing could lead to troubles with getting federal funding in the future for public transit projects. The Bi-State president is expected to speak with his board on Tuesday about his outlook at taking over the Loop Trolley.

He wouldn`t go into detail about if he would support or oppose the idea.