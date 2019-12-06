$1.1 million worth of THC cartridges confiscated in Missouri

BOONVILLE, Mo. – More and more vaping cartridges containing the illegal drug found in marijuana are being confiscated by authorities in Missouri. Fox 2’s Roche Madden learned that this week alone, state troopers discovered more than 20,000 of those cartridges.
