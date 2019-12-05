× Missouri woman dies after attempted murder suicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Missouri woman has died more than two weeks after she was wounded in an attempted murder suicide. Columbia spokesman Brian Adkisson says 22-year-old Asia Plagman was found unresponsive Friday in a Columbia apartment and died later at a hospital. Police say 22-year-old Deshawn Graves shot her on Nov. 15 before killing himself. KMIZ reports that Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke said on Wednesday that Plagman did not die by suicide.