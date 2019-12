Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – After more than 80 years, a Central West End staple has closed its doors.

Culpeppers at Euclid and Maryland avenues has been a long-familiar name for St. Louisans looking for a nightcap or bite to eat after a long day.

On Wednesday, they turned out the lights after 84 years.

The restaurant is moving all of its equipment to its St. Charles location.

The St. Louis Chess Club will take over the empty space where Culpeppers, Fro Yo, and Brennan’s are located.