Cleared to engage, St. Louis Battlehawks take the field for the first time Thursday

ST. LOUIS - The Battlehawks have been cleared to engage and for the first time they take the field as a team on Thursday, December 5.

The BattleHawks first game will be on the road Sunday, February 9th against the Dallas Renegades.

There will be five home games with lower-level single-game tickets starting at $20 dollars a ticket. The Battlehawks home opener at the Dome will be on February 23, 2020, against New York.

Fox 2's reporter Katherine Hessel was live in Earth City where the XFL team will be practicing.