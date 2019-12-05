2nd man dies after shooting last month in St. Louis

December 5, 2019
ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a second man has died after a shooting last month in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Wednesday that 30-year-old Christopher Jackson had died of injuries sustained in the Nov. 19 shooting. The other victim, 45-year-old Kenneth O’Kelley, died the day of the shooting. Forty-four-year-old old Cochee Hurn is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

