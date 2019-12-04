St. Louis Aquarium announces grand opening set for Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Aquarium is giving visitors a holiday gift. It's opening its doors Christmas Day!

Since 1894, people have been making memories at St. Louis Union Station. By noon on Christmas Day, new memories will be added to this national historic landmark.

When you come inside for the first time, the interactive map will show you how to get around the aquarium. A new interactive area will allow patrons to enable opportunities to experience the aquarium.

And for those who want lasting memories, several retail locations in Union Station will be available to take those memories home.

Admission will be $25 for adults, $18 for children, and kids 2 and under are free.

The aquarium is also expected to roll out a $55 membership that gets you through the aquarium and experiences inside Union Station for an entire year.