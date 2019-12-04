Police identify vehicle suspected in Lemay fatal hit and run

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department have released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run incident last week in Lemay.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the hit and run incident occurred November 29 just before 4:25 p.m. in the 9300 block of S. Broadway.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was attempting to cross S. Broadway near the Weiss Avenue intersection when he was struck. He was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police did not identify the victim due to difficulties in contacting his next of kin.

Meanwhile, police discovered video of the suspected vehicle. It’s a black sedan with front-end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

