East St. Louis residents celebrate Flyers’ state championship

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - The East St. Louis community came together Wednesday for a celebration of champions.

The Flyers football team had a perfect season. They went 14-0 and earned their ninth state title.

This team had to overcome quite a bit of heartache this season. Jaylin McKenzie, 14, was hit and killed by a stray bullet and sophomore Jermaine Falconer died after passing out in the weight room.

Players said they dedicated the season to them and their coach said he couldn’t be prouder of this team.

This is East St. Louis Senior High School's fourth championship title in the last eight months.